Leaders Across Party Lines Condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death; Cremation Tomorrow At Saifai

Leaders from the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Several dignatories including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav from the ruling BJP as well as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Senior Congress leader and party's presidential polls contender Shashi Tharoor took to twitter to offer their heartfelt condolences.

BJP

BJP leaders paid rich tributes to veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, praising his grassroots connect and describing his demise as an end of an era.

In this regard, Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the Samajwadi Party founder remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills and said he will always be remembered for his connect with the ground. "His death is the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah said and also highlighted Yadav's struggle for the restoration of democracy during the Emergency.

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन से उत्तर प्रदेश व राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में एक बड़ी रिक्तता आयी है।



गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में नेताजी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव जी व परिजनों से भेंट कर संवेदना व्यक्त की। pic.twitter.com/G0jIAZKzqt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

Likewise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Yadav was a grassroots leader who played a key role in the politics of Uttar Pardesh for decades. He contributed to the country's and society's development while holding different positions, Singh said, adding he used to speak freely on different issues during their meetings. "His death is very painful," Singh stressed.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

Another BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was admired as a mass leader and fought hard for democracy during Emergency. He dedicated his life to spreading the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia."

Saddened by the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was admired as a mass leader and fought hard for democracy during Emergency. He dedicated his life to spreading the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia.



My condolences to his family & followers.



ॐ शांति 🙏 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 10, 2022

Congress

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of Samajwadi Party, former Defense Minister of the country and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Yadav's unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered. "My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022

The sentiment was echoed by Senior Congress leader and party's presidential polls contender Shashi Tharoor, who offered condolences to Akhilesh Yadav on the passing away of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. "I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.

Profound condolences to @yadavakhilesh on the passing of his eminent father Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti. pic.twitter.com/WPRkOF8MOX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2022

Likewise, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. "His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min, & in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 10, 2022

Yadav died on Monday morning

Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The 82-year-old was hospitalised since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan. He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times. Yadav served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and was also the defence minister in the United Front government in the 90s.

आदरणीय नेताजी का आज दिनांक 10/10/2022 को सुबह गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। उनके पार्थिव शरीर को सैफ़ई ले जाया जा रहा है।



कल दिनांक 11/10/2022 को दोपहर तीन बजे सैफई में अंतिम संस्कार होगा। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Cremation in Safai on Tuesday

Yadav will be laid to rest in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.

"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.



(With inputs from PTI)