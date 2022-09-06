Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Issues Notice To UP On Ashish Mishra's Plea Seeking Bail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, seeking bail in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had on July 26 rejected the bail plea of Mishra. His plea against the high court order came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M M Sundresh.

The apex court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea and posted it for hearing on September 26.

-With PTI Input