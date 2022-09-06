Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Issues Notice To UP On Ashish Mishra's Plea Seeking Bail

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Issues Notice To UP On Ashish Mishra's Plea Seeking Bail
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Issues Notice To UP On Ashish Mishra's Plea Seeking Bail

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 3:33 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, seeking bail in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. 

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had on July 26 rejected the bail plea of Mishra. His plea against the high court order came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M M Sundresh.

The apex court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea and posted it for hearing on September 26.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

'Can You practise Religion In School Uniform?': Supreme Court In Karnataka Hijab Row

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Activist Teesta Setalvad, Accused Of Fabricating Evidence

Is BCCI Really A 'Shop'? Supreme Court Terms Activities Of Indian Cricket Board Commercial In Nature

Tags

National Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Supreme Court Pakistan Team Judicary Justice New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro