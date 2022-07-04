Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Krishna Kalyani Likely To Be Appointed As Bengal Assembly's PAC Chairman

Kalyani, a TMC leader in Uttar Dinajpur district, had joined the BJP before the assembly elections and was fielded from the Raiganj seat.

undefined
The post fell vacant after senior TMC leader Mukul Roy File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 8:41 pm

Raiganj's BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani, who joined the Trinamool Congress last year, is likely to be appointed as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the West Bengal assembly, sources said on Monday.

The post fell vacant after senior TMC leader Mukul Roy, who had won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party, submitted his resignation as the chairman of the committee last week, citing ill health.

"Krishna Kalyani will most likely be appointed as the next PAC chairman. An order and notification regarding the same will be out either tomorrow or the day after," a senior assembly official said.

Related stories

Mukul Roy Resigns As PAC Chairman

Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

SC Hopes WB Assembly Speaker Will Decide Within Two Weeks On Issue Of Disqualification Of Mukul Roy

Kalyani, a TMC leader in Uttar Dinajpur district, had joined the BJP before the assembly elections and was fielded from the Raiganj seat. However, he quit the BJP in October last year to return to the TMC. He did not resign as a legislator despite being asked to do so by the saffron party.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had appointed Roy as PAC chairman in July last year, while the opposition BJP had wanted its MLA Ashok Lahiri to head the committee. Banerjee, in May, rejected Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's plea for disqualifying Roy as MLA, saying he did not find merit in the argument.

Roy, who won the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in Nadia district on a BJP ticket in the state election last year, defected to the ruling TMC in June 2021. He also did not resign as a legislator. 

On previous occasions between 2016 and 2021, Congress MLAs Manas Bhunia and Sankar Singh, who, like Roy had joined the TMC without resigning as legislators, were appointed as the chairman of PAC.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Krishna Kalyani Likely To Be Appointed Bengal Assembly PAC Chairman Plea For Disqualifying Resign As Legislator Assembly Elections Raiganj Seat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended