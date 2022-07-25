Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kolkata Receives Light Rain

The coastal areas in south Bengal and sub-Himalayan region in the north, however, experienced higher quantum of rainfall till 8.30 AM on Sunday.

undefined
Intermittent light rain was experienced in Kolkata and its suburbs throughout the day Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 8:37 am

Intermittent light rain was experienced in Kolkata and its suburbs throughout the day on Sunday, as the MeT Department forecast similar weather on Monday. The eastern metropolis received 10.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 5.30 PM on Sunday, the MeT Department said.

The weatherman forecast cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain on Monday, as drizzles throughout the day on Sunday making the holiday enjoyable after days of hot and humid weather.

The coastal areas in south Bengal and sub-Himalayan region in the north, however, experienced higher quantum of rainfall till 8.30 AM on Sunday.

Related stories

Light Rains In Some Parts Of City

Telangana: 3 People Die In Rain-Related Incidents

Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts Of Chhattisgarh; CM Asks Officials To Be Ready With Relief Measures

Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 66.5 mm during this period, while Haldia in Purba Medinipur district got 61 mm rain and the seaside resort town of Digha 16.7 mm, the MeT said.

Kalimpong in the north received 50 mm of rainfall, while Cooch Behar got 29.9 mm and Darjeeling 15.2 mm, it said. The MeT forecast heavy rainfall in Purba and Paschim Medinipur till Monday while the other south Bengal districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places.

The weatherman forecast heavy rainfall till Monday in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Kolkata Receives Light Rain Higher Quantum Sub-Himalayan Region Seaside Resort Town Thunderstorm Lightning Weatherman Forecast
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites