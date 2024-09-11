Kolkata Rape Case Protests: Doctors Write To CM Mamata, Get Invited For Talks At Nabanna

Junior doctors protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata sought an appointment with chief minister Mamata Banerjee to solve the impasse on Wednesday, replying to which the state government invited 12-15 representatives for talks.
Bengal government replied to the doctors' mail and invited representatives for talks at secretariat 'Nabanna' at 6 pm on Wednesday, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.
The protesting doctors have been demonstrating outside the state health department office for more than 22 hours, demanding that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS) be removed from their posts.
The case pertains to a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata whose body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the facility's chest department in the morning of August 9.
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was on August 10 arrested on allegations of raping and killing the trainee doctor A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.