Kolkata: Live-In Partner Stabs 32-Year-Old Boyfriend To Death, Calls Police Herself|Details

About the stabbing incident

After a preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the couple was reportedly having certain relationship issues over the past few days.

According to police, Paul on Wednedsay stabbed Das with a sharp knife several times and then, in an unexpected move, informed the cops herself about the crime.

On receiving the call, a police team reached Paul's apartment in Dumdum area and found Sarthak Das lying in a pool of blood with several stab marks on his body.

Immediately he was escorted to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Paul confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said. However, the reason behind the heinous crime is yet to be ascertained.