Kolkata: Live-In Partner Stabs 32-Year-Old Boyfriend To Death, Calls Police Herself|Details

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner in Kolkata within few hours since he posted a 'family' photograph of him with the woman and her son on social media.
About the couple
As per media reports, the divorced woman has been identified as Sanhati Paul who has a young son. Paul is known to be a professional makeup artist and was in a live-in relationship with Sarthak Das, a photographer.
It has been reported that Das had earlier posted several photographs of him, Paul, and her Paul's son on social media. Moreover, his relationship status was also changed to "engaged".
About the stabbing incident
After a preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the couple was reportedly having certain relationship issues over the past few days.
According to police, Paul on Wednedsay stabbed Das with a sharp knife several times and then, in an unexpected move, informed the cops herself about the crime.
On receiving the call, a police team reached Paul's apartment in Dumdum area and found Sarthak Das lying in a pool of blood with several stab marks on his body.
Immediately he was escorted to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Paul confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said. However, the reason behind the heinous crime is yet to be ascertained.