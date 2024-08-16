National

Kolkata Doctor Rape: CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Out Rally; Sunday Ultimatum Given To CBI For Death Penalty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally came as a surprise as the protesters have been accusing the Kolkata police of inaction and mishandling of the case alongside their attempt to aid in the process of destroying evidence. The Chief Minister on Thursday alleged that the BJP and Left were involved in the vandalization at RG Kar Hospital on August 15.

CM Mamata Banerjee leading a rally in Kolkata on Friday
CM Mamata Banerjee leading a rally in Kolkata on Friday Photo: X/PTI
info_icon

Amid countrywide protests over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty female doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took out a rally seeking the death penalty for the guilty.

Moreover, demanding a quicker investigation, the chief minister also gave a Sunday (August 18) ultimatum to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure capital punishment for the culprits.

A vandalised section at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Closure Of Non-Emergency Services From 6 AM on Aug 17

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Within Sunday (August 18), CBI has to facilitate the hanging of the guilty and complete the entire probe. Our Kolkata Police has completed 90 per cent of the probe," she has said earlier.

Doctors' strike in Kolkata; renovation inside the hospital | - PTI/@amitmalviya
Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bengal govt slammed over mishap

With the protesters accusing the police of inaction and mishandling of the case alongside their attempt to aid in the process of destroying evidence, the Chief Minister on Thursday alleged that the BJP and Left were involved in the vandalization at RG Kar Hospital on August 15.

On the contrary, the BJP and Left on Thursday demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister in light of the harrowing rape and murder of the doctor followed by the vandalization inside hospital premises amid the midnight protest at RG Kar Hospital.

Doctors and nursing staff protest RG Kar Medical College - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Doctor's Final Diary Entry Hours Before Brutal Rape And Murder

BY Outlook Web Desk

Why the rally?: TMC Explains

Explaining the reason behind the rally, Trinamool MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien today said, "It is hard to conceive of a more bestial, heinous crime than the murder and rape of a young woman that took place in Kolkata. The public outrage is entirely understandable. Thoughts and prayers with her family. "


"Why is Mamata Banerjee leading a rally on the RG Kar Hospital incident?" "Fair question," he said.

"Because: CBI, which is now handling the case, must give daily updates on the investigation. The deadline given by the CM to Kolkata Police to complete the investigation was August 17. The same must apply to CBI," the senior Trinamool leader added.

He pointed out that an accused was arrested by Kolkata Police and justice will happen only when CBI arrests all other involved and send the case to a fast-track court.

"CBI taking over the case shouldn't lead to it being quietly buried. The urgent need of the hour is swift justice and the harshest punishment for the culprits. No one who committed this barbaric act must be spared," added the quiz master-turned-politician.

