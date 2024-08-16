National

Kolkata Doctor Rape: CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Out Rally; Sunday Ultimatum Given To CBI For Death Penalty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally came as a surprise as the protesters have been accusing the Kolkata police of inaction and mishandling of the case alongside their attempt to aid in the process of destroying evidence. The Chief Minister on Thursday alleged that the BJP and Left were involved in the vandalization at RG Kar Hospital on August 15.