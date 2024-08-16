Kolkata Doctor Rape: CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Out Rally; Sunday Ultimatum Given To CBI For Death Penalty

Amid countrywide protests over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty female doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took out a rally seeking the death penalty for the guilty.
Moreover, demanding a quicker investigation, the chief minister also gave a Sunday (August 18) ultimatum to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure capital punishment for the culprits.
"Within Sunday (August 18), CBI has to facilitate the hanging of the guilty and complete the entire probe. Our Kolkata Police has completed 90 per cent of the probe," she has said earlier.
Bengal govt slammed over mishap
With the protesters accusing the police of inaction and mishandling of the case alongside their attempt to aid in the process of destroying evidence, the Chief Minister on Thursday alleged that the BJP and Left were involved in the vandalization at RG Kar Hospital on August 15.
On the contrary, the BJP and Left on Thursday demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister in light of the harrowing rape and murder of the doctor followed by the vandalization inside hospital premises amid the midnight protest at RG Kar Hospital.
Why the rally?: TMC Explains
Explaining the reason behind the rally, Trinamool MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien today said, "It is hard to conceive of a more bestial, heinous crime than the murder and rape of a young woman that took place in Kolkata. The public outrage is entirely understandable. Thoughts and prayers with her family. "
"Because: CBI, which is now handling the case, must give daily updates on the investigation. The deadline given by the CM to Kolkata Police to complete the investigation was August 17. The same must apply to CBI," the senior Trinamool leader added.
He pointed out that an accused was arrested by Kolkata Police and justice will happen only when CBI arrests all other involved and send the case to a fast-track court.
"CBI taking over the case shouldn't lead to it being quietly buried. The urgent need of the hour is swift justice and the harshest punishment for the culprits. No one who committed this barbaric act must be spared," added the quiz master-turned-politician.