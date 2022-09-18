Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kingpin Of Interstate ATM Robbers Gang Nabbed

According to the police, the accused Sakki, resident of Salaka village, was wanted by police of four states including Haryana and Rajasthan and faced about a dozen cases of robbery, attempt to murder, under the Arms Act and ATM robbery for a long time. 

private sector banks reported maximum number of frauds, public sector banks contributed maximum to t
private sector banks reported maximum number of frauds, public sector banks contributed maximum to t

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 6:24 pm

The kingpin of an interstate ATM robbers gang and wanted in four states including Haryana was nabbed after a brief encounter near Falendi village in district Nuh on Sunday, police said. 

The accused, Sakil alias Sakki, was injured after getting a bullet shot in his leg and is being treated in Al-Afia hospital, Mandhi Khera, they said.

In the exchange of fire, the head of the police team also had a narrow escape as he had worn a bullet proof jacket, police said.

Two country made pistols, 1 live cartridge and 2 bullet shells were recovered by the police. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Pinangawa police station.

According to the police, the accused Sakki, resident of Salaka village, was wanted by police of four states including Haryana and Rajasthan and faced about a dozen cases of robbery, attempt to murder, under the Arms Act and ATM robbery for a long time. 

The accused is expert in cutting the ATM machines, said police.

The brief encounter took place near Falendi village when a team of Crime Investigation Agency, Nuh led by inspector Surender Siddhu was on a patrol. In the meantime, the CIA team got information about the accused Sakil alias Sakki that he had come to village Falendi and the CIA team put a barricade on Shah Chokha-Falendi Road.

“After some time the accused was spotted by cops on the road walking towards Shah Chauka village. Our team asked him to stop but he started running. On being chased by the team, he opened fire on a police party and team head inspector Surender had a narrow escape and was saved because of the bullet proof jacket. In the defense the police team fired and the accused fell down after getting a bullet shot in his leg and he was nabbed”, said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh. He was rushed to hospital where his condition is out of danger, police said.

Related stories

Jammu and Kashmir: Bank Robbery Case Solved In 24 Hours; Rs 1.53 Crore Recovered, 1 Held

Man Shot In Face During Robbery Bid In West Delhi

Maharashtra: Driver Among 2 Held For Cooking Up Robbery Story; Stock Of Fans Recovered

-With PTI Input

Tags

National ATM Robbers Gang ATM Fraud Financial Fraud Gang Nabbed Arrested Nuh Haryana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded