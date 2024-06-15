National

Kerala: Two School Students Drown In Quarry Pond

The students hailing from Ponpuzhakkunnu, were studying in class 10 and six in a local school.

Two school children met a tragic end after drowning in a stone quarry pond in Thrikkodithanam in this district on Saturday.

According to police, tragedy struck when they were catching fish in a quarry pond.

It is suspected that one of the children fell into the water initially. The other one also slipped into the water while trying to rescue his friend, they said.

After being informed by the local, police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the area and launched a search in the pond.

The bodies of the hapless children were fished out after some time., police added.

