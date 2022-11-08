Kerala Journalists Hit The Streets, Protests Governor’s Jibes Against Media

In an unusual move, the journalists in Kerala today held a protest march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala against the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who didn't let two journalists attend his press conference at Earnakulam guest house.

Khan accused the journalists and their channels- the top two Malayalam channels of showing bias in favor of P Vijayan government that has been at loggerheads with the governor since the later took the charge.

The Kerala union of working journalists conducted a one-kilometre march from the museum to the Raj Bhavan against Khan's move to expel the journalists from his press conference.

However, this is not the first time the Governor has hit at the Kerala media. Earlier, he termed a few journalists and media 'cadre media' who didn't toe his lines of arguments.

In response to the CPI (M)'s call for march to Raj Bhavan on November 15, Khan alleged that the government is trying to attack him on the road. In reference to the journalists who attend his press conferences and pose uncomfortable questions he said that the government has 'barged into' his office.

The recent conflict between the government and the Governor touched a new low with Khan accusing the Vijayan government of 'smuggling'. Responding to the jibes of Kerala Chief Minister that the Governor has been trying to saffronise the institutions instead of following his constitutional obligations, Khan said that he had to intervene due to the smuggling activities of the government.

Khan was referring to a 2020 smuggling case where former CMO officials were allegedly involved. The central probe agency ED has been investigating the case.

While speaking to Outlook, Sitaram Yechuri, secretary general of CPI (M) however told that the case has been investigated by the central probe agencies and after that the state went to elections- “people had given the answers”.

Echoing the and Kerala CM he continued, "he is just raking up these whole things for his personal political objectives."

However, the state Congress president of Kerala K Sudhakaran while speaking to Outlook said that the Governor is doing his duty and he is “partially right”. He went a step ahead and said, "I will say Vijayan himself is engaged in the smuggling case."

Earlier national BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told Outlook that the Kerala state government has been pushing the state toward “Constitutional crisis”.