Kerala Governor To Meet Media At Raj Bhavan Today

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to meet the media today at the Raj Bhavan where he is expected to release some documents and video clippings.

Khan had a day ago invited the media to the Raj Bhavan here amidst an ongoing war of words between him and Kerala's LDF government over several issues connected to the functioning of varsities in the state.

The Governor, on Sunday, had said he would release to the media letters written by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to him assuring that there will be no interference from the government in the affairs of the universities in the state.

He had also said he would put out some video clips, which are probably of the heckling incident he faced at Kannur University in December 2019 when he went there to inaugurate the Indian History Congress.

According to Khan, the heckling he faced there was part of a conspiracy to frighten him into not speaking in public and Vijayan had allegedly told the police not to lodge a case in connection with that incident.

(With PTI Inputs)