Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kerala Government To Screen Anganwadi Employees For Anaemia

Home National

Kerala Government To Screen Anganwadi Employees For Anaemia

State Health Minister Veena George said the campaign would commence in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department. Hence, the Anganwadi employees, who come under the WCD department, will be screened for anaemia and treatment will be provided to those who need it, the minister said in a release.

Changing The Mindset Of A Community To Combat Anaemia
Kerala government has decided to screen all of its Anganwadi employees for anaemia Changing The Mindset Of A Community To Combat Anaemia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 9:10 am

The Kerala government has decided to screen all of its Anganwadi employees for anaemia as part of its 'Vilarchayil Ninnu Valarchayilekku' (from anaemia to growth) or 'ViVa' campaign to deal with the disease.

State Health Minister Veena George said the campaign would commence in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department. Hence, the Anganwadi employees, who come under the WCD department, will be screened for anaemia and treatment will be provided to those who need it, the minister said in a release.

There are 66,630 Anganwadi workers and helpers and 4,500 other employees in the state and they all will undergo the test to check their hemoglobin levels, it said. George also said that people from other categories or departments would also be made a part of the campaign in a phased manner.

Related stories

Budget 2023 For Health & Pharma: Focus On Elimination Of Sickle Cell Anaemia By 2047; ICMR Labs To be Made

Ongoing Yatra Across Five States Raising Awareness About Anaemia

Bengal Village Women Growing Vegetables In Kitchen Gardens To Counter Anaemia

Tags

National Kerala Government Screen Anganwadi Employees Anaemia Women And Child Development Vilarchayil Ninnu Valarchayilekku
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria