Kejriwal Urges People To Donate Blood On Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary On Sep 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed people to donate blood on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on September 28.

The Delhi government will organise blood donation camps at more than 50 places in the capital on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary.

"Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji. He sacrificed his life for the country. On this occasion, the Delhi government is organizing blood donation camps at various places in Delhi. I appeal to all to donate blood tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal had earlier urged the youth to come forward for blood donation, saying ideals of Bhagat Singh were the guiding light for AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab.

The chief minister had earlier said blood donation drive will be a befitting tribute to Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country at a young age, and urged all political parties to be part of the initiative.

-With PTI Input