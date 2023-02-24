Kejriwal's Councillors Snatched Mayor's Post From BJP's Mouth: AAP

The AAP on Thursday said BJP did not allow the MCD to function for two-and-a-half months, but councillors of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "snatched the mayor's post from the BJP's mouth".The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised an event at the party headquarters here to celebrate its victory on the mayor and deputy mayor posts. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal were to attend the event, "however the Central government put up barricades on the way to the AAP office and BJP leaders attacked the vehicles of AAP councillors and newly elected Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi", alleged the party.



"Looking at the situation, the party decided to not compromise with the chief minister’s security and he was forced to not attend the event," it said in a statement. AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Singh praised Delhi Mayor Oberoi for standing up "against the hooliganism of the BJP councillors in the MCD House". He pointed out that she was forced to adjourn the MCD House 13 times because of the BJP councillors' behaviour, but she did not give in to their arbitrary demands.



Singh also congratulated Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal for the victory and said that although the BJP tried their level best to make some votes invalid, the AAP candidate got a whopping 148 votes in his favour. "Despite the people’s stamp of trust in the AAP because of their state government’s work, the BJP did not let the people’s mandate prevail for two-and-a-half months through sheer hooliganism. But the councillors of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal snatched the posts from the mouth of BJP," he said.



He said that the saffron party has no faith in the Constitution of India and accused them of going against the Supreme Court’s orders and obstructing the voting process to form a standing committee of MCD. "The BJP made a mockery of the democratic process last night as they created a ruckus in the well of the House, tried to climb onto the stage, tear the ballot papers and throw ink and water in the ballot box. They eventually crossed all limits and went on to attack Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi. All of this can be seen in the videos that are circulating on social media. If the marshals had not been present during the session, a huge mishap could have happened," he said.



Singh said that the BJP has stooped to such a level that the fight against the party will be a long one and every worker of AAP is ready to battle against them to save democracy. "Every AAP leader is being targeted through the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department by the Central government. The CBI raided Arvind Kejriwal’s office and Manish Sisodia’s residence, but they found nothing. Shri Satyendar Jain has been put behind bars on false charges. The struggle against them is a long one and Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers are ready to brave any repression. Following the path of honesty, we will fight and win against the BJP," he asserted.



Singh claimed that no other political party would have misused government institutions as much as the BJP did. He said that CM Kejriwal was scheduled to attend this event, but his vehicle was stopped thrice on the way and asked to turn back while coming to the AAP headquarters.