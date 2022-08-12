Kejriwal Lie Minister, Creating Fear Among Masses: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "creating fear" among the masses by his remarks on the Centre's finances and termed him "lie minister".

Kejriwal has alleged the BJP-led Centre is "strongly opposing" free facilities to people as it lacks funds to support such welfare measures after waving loans and taxes worth crores of rupees of its "super-rich friends".

Thakur claimed that Kejriwal's outburst against the Centre was to "cover up" allegations of corruption against the ministers in the Delhi government. "Arvind Kejriwal is not a chief minister, he is a lie minister. He keeps lying from time to time," the BJP leader alleged.

"Their health minister is facing allegations, their deputy chief minister is facing allegations of corruption. This is just a cover-up. They do not have anything to say, that is why they are making these false allegations," Thakur said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on 'revri' culture last month started a debate on freebies in the country and thereafter a political slugfest is on between the BJP and the AAP on the issue.

The senior BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal has the habit of throwing muck at others without any facts and figures to support his claims.

He said the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had increased the budget for the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA from Rs 61,500 crore to Rs 1,11,500 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided more work for the poor.

"During Covid, we provided free vaccines which was the need of the hour, free food grains for 80 crore Indians for 28 months," Thakur said.

"On the other hand, it was Arvind Kejriwal's government that pushed the poor out of Delhi, created fear among them and made them move to their villages,” he alleged.

Thakur said the much-talked-about sports university of the Delhi government was nowhere to be seen and sportspersons were levelling allegations against them.