Kashmiri Pandits Transfer List In Jammu & Kashmir Gets Leaked, BJP Demands Action

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly objected to the transfer list of Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu and Kashmir surfacing in public domain and demanded action against officials responsible for it.

A list of 177 Kashmiri Pandits employed under the Prime Minister's Package, who have been transferred, is being circulated on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

Calling it a breach of security, the BJP urged the J&K administration to find the source of the leak. The leak comes at a time of a spurt in targeting killings in Kashmir, which have led to insecurity and anger among Kashmiri Pandits, who have called for relocation to safer places outside of Kashmir and have threatened with mass migration and resigning en masse.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "Making the transfer list public on social media platforms is a big security breach as terrorists now have a clear idea who is posted where."

Thakur urged the government to take strong note of the leak and zero in on the people who made the list public at a time when targetted killings are taking place in the Valley.

He added that that officers involved in the act should be reprimanded and action be taken against them. He further said while the government was taking serious steps for the protection of Kashmiri Pandits, some officials were playing spoilsport.

The development comes within days of three targeted killings — teacher Rajni Bala on Tuesday, bank manager Vijay Kumar and labourer Dilkhush Kumar on Thursday.

Last month, Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was killed in his office in Budgam district, which led to widespread protests across the Valley, which were witnessed again after Rajni's killing this week.

