Kashmir: Terrorists Shoot Two Non-Local Labourers In Anantnag

Terrorists on Saturday shot and injured two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The shooting attack took place in the Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag district, according to J&K Police.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

A report identified the two injured as Prasad and Govind and said they belong to Uttar Pradesh.

Prasad and Govind, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for advanced treatment. pic.twitter.com/3O8PnoFXNh — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) November 12, 2022

(With PTI inputs)