Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Kashmir: Terrorists Shoot Two Non-Local Labourers In Anantnag

Terrorists shot and injured two non-local labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag district.

Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police
Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police PTI

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 10:57 pm

Terrorists on Saturday shot and injured two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. 

The shooting attack took place in the Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag district, according to J&K Police.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

A report identified the two injured as Prasad and Govind and said they belong to Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)    

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir News Anantnag Kashmir Conflict Jammu And Kashmir Police Terrorism Migrant Labourers Migrant Workers
