Kashmir: Earthen Lamps, Prayers, & Hymns On Kheer Bhawani Temple | See Photos

Kashmiri Hindu devotees were seen celebrating the annual festival at Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla in Kashmir's northeast Srinagar. Devotees offered prayers, sang religious hymns and lit earthen lamps at the temple and during the annual Mela there. The festival every year is celebrated on Jyestha Ashtami. Local residents believe it to be a good omen, expecting the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to their homes.