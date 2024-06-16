National

Kashmir: Earthen Lamps, Prayers, & Hymns On Kheer Bhawani Temple | See Photos

Kashmiri Hindu devotees were seen celebrating the annual festival at Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla in Kashmir's northeast Srinagar. Devotees offered prayers, sang religious hymns and lit earthen lamps at the temple and during the annual Mela there. The festival every year is celebrated on Jyestha Ashtami. Local residents believe it to be a good omen, expecting the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to their homes.

Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu Kashmir Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Kashmiri Hindu devotees lights earthen lamps during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla,, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.

1/9
Kheer Bhawani Mela
Kheer Bhawani Mela Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Devotees offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Ganderbal district.

2/9
Kheer Bhawani Mela
Kheer Bhawani Mela Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Hindu devotees pray during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.

3/9
Kheer Bhawani Mela
Kheer Bhawani Mela Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

A Hindu devotee woman prays during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.

4/9
Kheer Bhawani Temple
Kheer Bhawani Temple Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Hindu devotees sing religious hymns during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.

5/9
Kheer Bhawani Temple Kashmir
Kheer Bhawani Temple Kashmir Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Kashmiri Hindu devotees light earthen lamps during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla,, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.

6/9
Kashmir Hindu Festival
Kashmir Hindu Festival Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Hindu devotees pray during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.

7/9
Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu
Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Kashmiri Hindus perform rituals during the annual festival at Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu.

8/9
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Kashmiri Hindus perform rituals during the annual festival at Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu.

9/9
Hindu devotees
Hindu devotees Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Hindu devotees take bath before offering prayers during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out In Himachal's Solan Forests; Blaze Erupts In Delhi's Mundka Factory
  2. Farmer Dies In Bull Attack In UP's Budaun
  3. Odisha: ZSI Scientists Discover A New Species Of Snake Eel
  4. Kolhapur: Auto Crashes Into Bike, Runs Driverless After Passersby; 5 Injured | Bizarre Video
  5. NEET-UG 2024: What Is NEET Exam, Why Is It In News, Why Are Students Protesting | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  3. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  4. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  5. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 Match 39 Preview: Kiwis Eye Consolatory Win
  2. Romania Vs Ukraine, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Key Stats, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  4. ITA Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Recover From 23rd Second Goal From Albania To Win 2-1 - In Pics
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
World News
  1. PM Sharif Vows To End Pakistan's Dependency On Foreign Aid And IMF Bailouts
  2. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  3. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  4. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  5. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow