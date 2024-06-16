Kashmir: Earthen Lamps, Prayers, & Hymns On Kheer Bhawani Temple | See Photos

Kashmiri Hindu devotees lights earthen lamps during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla,, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Devotees offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Ganderbal district.
Hindu devotees pray during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.
A Hindu devotee woman prays during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Hindu devotees sing religious hymns during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Kashmiri Hindu devotees light earthen lamps during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla,, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Hindu devotees pray during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Kashmiri Hindus perform rituals during the annual festival at Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu.
Kashmiri Hindus perform rituals during the annual festival at Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu.
Hindu devotees take bath before offering prayers during the annual festival at the Kheer Bhawani Hindu temple in Tulla Mulla, northeast of Srinagar, Kashmir.