Kashmir Weather: Avalanche Alert, Warnings Issued, Flights Cancelled, Roads Blocked | All You Need To Know

In light of the heavy snowfall in the elevated regions of Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Tuesday issued avalanche warnings. The authorities have also requested the local residents to avoid unnecessary movement in the next 24 hours.
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted an improvement in the weather in Kashmir from today onwards.
After a 40-day spell of bone-chilling cold, Jammu and Kashmir still continue to experience a cold wave.
Flights cancelled
Recently, Srinagar airport witnessed the cancellation of almost all flights owing to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.
Traffic halted
Owing to the weather conditions, the traffic on the crucial 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was also halted for nearly four hours due to a landslide in Jammu's Ramban district according to officials.
Heavy snowfall was witnessed by the Ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch which impacted the helicopter service to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
Besides, various other regions, including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, and the upper reaches of Reasi, also reported snowfall.