Kashmir Weather: Avalanche Alert, Warnings Issued, Flights Cancelled, Roads Blocked | All You Need To Know

In light of the heavy snowfall in the elevated regions of Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Tuesday issued avalanche warnings. The authorities have also requested the local residents to avoid unnecessary movement in the next 24 hours.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted an improvement in the weather in Kashmir from today onwards.

After a 40-day spell of bone-chilling cold, Jammu and Kashmir still continue to experience a cold wave.