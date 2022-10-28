Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Karnataka Records 170 Covid-19 Cases

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 10:34 pm

Amid the sub-variant of Omicron scare in Karnataka, the state reported 170 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which was below hundred two days ago.

With this, the cumulative infection count shot up to 40,68,558, the health department said in its daily report.

According to the health department, the state had reported 82 infections on Wednesday and 114 on Thursday.

The cumulative fatalities in the state remained unchanged at 40,254 with no virus-related death on Friday, the report said.

The day also saw 141 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,26,318, according to a health bulletin.

Active cases stood at 1,944, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum number of 126 cases. Other districts too reported fresh infections.

The bulletin said 12 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

A total of 5,252 samples were tested in the state including 2,735 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.94 crore.

The number of vaccinations administered in the state was over 12 crore, with 6,375 people being inoculated on Friday, it said.

-With PTI Input

