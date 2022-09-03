Karnataka Pontiff Arrest: Eminent Journalist P Sainath To Return Basavashree Award Given By Math

Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath on Friday said he is returning the Basavashree award, which was conferred on him by the Murugha Math in 2017.

In a series of tweets, Sainath made his decision public after the chief pontiff of the Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of school girls.

"In solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017," Sainath said in one of the tweets.

3/5. In solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of Justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs. 5 lakhs prize money that came with it, by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017.#MurughaMutt — P. Sainath (@PSainath_org) September 2, 2022

He said he was disturbed to learn from media reports that Sharanaru faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

1/5. I am most disturbed to learn from media reports of the appalling developments involving the pontiff of the Shri Murughamath in Chitradurga, Shri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. He now faces a case and charges under the POCSO and SC/ST act.#MurughaMutt — P. Sainath (@PSainath_org) September 2, 2022

No word is strong enough to condemn such offences against children, the eminent journalist said.

2/5. Shri Sharanaru has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children, specifically high school girls. No words are strong enough to condemn any such offences against children.#MurughaMutt — P. Sainath (@PSainath_org) September 2, 2022

He also appreciated the efforts of Mysuru-based NGO "OdaNadi" to bring the incidents to light and their decades-long fight against social evils.

He also appealed to the Karnataka government to pursue the investigation into the scandal vigorously.

Pontiff arrested over sexual abuse charge

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, a religious leader of Karnataka's politically powerful Lingayat community, was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat seminaries in the state was then questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the investigation officer in the case.

The 64-year-old seer was taken into custody by the police following an interrogation, sources said soon after the arrest on Thursday, adding that due procedures were followed later in the night.

The pontiff has been remanded in police custody till September 5 in connection with the case.