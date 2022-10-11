Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Police Registers Case Against BJP Supporter For Allegedly Assaulting 16 Dalits, Locking Them For Days Together

Karnataka: BJP supporter’s alleged assault also made one pregnant women, who was among the victims lose her baby, the report said.

Representational Image-BJP Flag
Representational Image-BJP Flag.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:52 pm

A BJP supporter accused of locking and torturing 16 Dalit people for days inside his coffee plantation was arrested on Tuesday in Karnataka, the NDTV report said.

The alleged assault by the BJP man also made one pregnant women, who was among the victims lose her baby, the report said.

It identified the accused as Jagadeesha Gowda, from the state’s Chikkamagaluru district.

The police has registered against Gowda and his son Tilak, under the law against atrocities on Dalits, it mentioned. 

The report stated that both the accused are absconding. 

The report stated that the victims were working as daily wagers at the coffee plantation in Jenugadde village, and had borrowed Rs 9 lakh from the owner. 

The victims had failed to repay the borrowed loan, it said.

"I was kept under house arrest for one day. I was beaten up and verbally abused. He had confiscated my phone," the report quoted Arpitha, a victim who lost her baby, as having said.
 

Related stories

Bommai Panic Stricken Over Response To Bharat Jodo Yatra In Karnataka: Congress

After SC/ST Quota Hike, Reservation-Related Demands Pile Up In Karnataka

BJP To Launch ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ In Poll Bound Karnataka Amid Congress’ Ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Tags

National India Karnataka BJP Dalits Assault Pregnant Women Case Karnataka Police Coffee Plantation Jenugadde Village Loan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC