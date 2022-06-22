Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Watch: Janata Dal (Secular) MLA In Karnataka Slaps College Principal, Video Goes Viral

Witnesses reportedly said that Principal Naganad was unable to give proper information about the ongoing work in the laboratory during the inauguration of the renovated ITI College.

Janata Dal MLA slapped a college principal in Karnataka Twitter

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 2:01 pm

A Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Karnataka's Mandya, M Srinivas, repeatedly slapped the principal of Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wediyar ITI College in front of his colleagues for not being able to provide proper answers about the ongoing development work for a computer lab.

Many people have strongly criticised Srinivas for this deplorable beaviour towards the college principal as the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the witnesses, angered by principal Naganad's failure to provide him with proper information about the ongoing work in the laboratory during the inauguration of the renovated ITI College, the JDS MLA admonished him and slapped him twice in presence of his colleagues and other local politicians.

As per a media report, President of the Government Employees Association Mandya District, Shambhu Gowda, on Tuesday, said that the matter will be brought to the notice of the District Commissioner. 

