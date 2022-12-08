Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Karnataka Government To Set Up Innovation Experience Exhibition Museum: Bommai

Karnataka Government To Set Up Innovation Experience Exhibition Museum: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 7:22 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the State government would set up an Innovation Experience Exhibition Museum in Bengaluru chronicling the State's development, the journey of innovation, achievers who are responsible for it and their achievements.

The museum would come up with a tree park on NGEF premises, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Future Design Summit of the Bengaluru Design District-22 organised by Bengaluru Designers Community here, the Chief Minister said the proposed museum would be of international standard and give all information on innovations.

"Normally, greenery will not be combined with innovation experience centre but realising the importance of sustainability and eco-friendliness, the government has decided to establish the innovation experience centre merged with greenery," Bommai told the gathering.

The proposed centre would become a national and an international tourist spot, Bommai said. He added that the young innovators and designers would derive inspiration from the museum.

Bommai also announced setting up of 'City Centres' in all the eight directions of the capital city. He added that officials have been instructed in this regard.

"All the cities of the world have a city centre. However, it is unfortunate our city does not.  Now, the State government has decided to fill this gap. The city centres to come up will involve in developing the metropolis in a well-planned model," the Chief Minister said.

-With PTI Input

