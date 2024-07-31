Kanwar Yatra: Kanwariyas Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Protest Over Pilgrim's Death Due To Speeding Truck

Police personnel conduct investigation after a 17-year-old kanwariya was killed while two of his associates were injured in a collision between their motorcycle and a speeding truck, triggering protests by kanwarias who blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway, in Gurugram, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Photo: PTI

