Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Judicial Commission Under SC Should Look Into Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Mamata

Mamata wonders why central agencies like the CBI and the ED are not arresting those responsible for the tragic incident. 

The collapsed suspension bridge in Gujarats Morbi
Mamata Banerjee wants a judicial commission to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse PTI

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 4:21 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there should be a judicial commission under the Supreme Court to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse, which left at least 130 people dead. She also wondered why central agencies like the CBI and the ED are not arresting those responsible for the tragic incident. 

She alleged that the Gujarat government has failed to help family members of the dead as it is "busy with the coming state election". "I am shocked by the incident. I expressed my condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives...I think there should be a judicial commission under the Supreme Court to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse."

Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport before emplaning for Chennai. "Those who have worked to renovate the bridge should be held responsible. Why the ED, CBI and other agencies are not taking action against those responsible for the collapse," she said. 

Banerjee is visiting Chennai as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3. Banerjee criticised the role of the Gujarat government in the tragic incident but declined to take any question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "because it is his state".  

(With PTI inputs)

