Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS

The court was of the view that though there exists no express and explicit provision in the impugned Act conferring the rank and status of Minister upon the Parliamentary Secretary, the hidden status provided to such an office is unveiled from the ‘Object’ of the enactment of the impugned Act. This is evident from the provisions of the impugned Act, which grant access to files and the power to record notes in the form of proposals on the files for consideration of the Minister in charge. They have been given offices, perks, residences, conveyance allowances, and their salaries and allowances are higher than those of MLAs.