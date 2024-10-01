J&K Polls: Third And Final Phase Takes Place

People wait in queues to cast their votes during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at Sonawari in Bandipora district, J&K.
People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Baramulla district, J&K.
People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at Handwara in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.
People from the Valmiki community show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, J&K.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, J&K.
Union MoS Jitendra Singh shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, J&K.
Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at Langate in Kupwara district, J&K.
People queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote during the final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in north of Srinagar.
People queue up to cast their vote at a polling booth during the final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.