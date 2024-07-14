However, Congress party is reading the move differently saying after J&K Reorganisation Act all powers had gone to the Centre. “By this amendment the powers taken away from J&K have now been given back to J&K state and at present its head is Lieutenant Governor. That is positive aspect of it. But we have to see whether after the formation of the elected government whether the powers will be given back to the Chief Minister and the cabinet. Or we have to fight legal battle for it. That is negative aspect of it,” said senior Congress leader G A Mir.