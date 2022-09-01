Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Home National

Jharkhand Crisis: JMM Delegation To Meet Governor At 4 pm

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais
JMM delegation is scheduled to meet Governor Ramesh Bais Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 4:43 pm

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the continuance of Hemant Soren as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a JMM delegation is scheduled to meet Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm, a Raj Bhavan source said.

"The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s request letter to meet the governor has been received. The delegation has been given time to meet at 4 pm," the source told PTI.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey later told reporters that a delegation of the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition will meet Bais at the designated time.

The alliance, comprising the JMM, Congress and RJD has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, and is supported from outside by a lone CPIML (L) legislator.

(With PTI inputs)

