National

Jharkhand: Body Of Trainee Pilot Found As Search Continues For Missing Aircraft

The trainer aircraft, a Cessna 152 owned by a private flying school, went missing after taking off from the Sonari aerodrome on Tuesday morning, following which a mega search operation was launched in the nearby areas, including the reservoir of the dam, to locate it.

Jharkhand missing aircraft
NDRF and other rescue teams conduct a search operation to trace missing trainer aircraft and both pilots near the Chandil Dam in Seraikela-Kharswan district, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

The body of the trainee pilot who was on board the two-seater aircraft that went missing after taking off from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur was found in the Chandil dam on Thursday, officials said.

The trainer aircraft, a Cessna 152 owned by a private flying school, went missing after taking off from the Sonari aerodrome on Tuesday morning, following which a mega search operation was launched in the nearby areas, including the reservoir of the dam, to locate it, they said.

As the search continued in the reservoir, where it was suspected to have crashed, a body was found floating this morning, they said.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: Trainer Aircraft Goes Missing; NDRF Joins Search Ops

It was later identified as that of trainee pilot Subhrodeep Dutta, a resident of Adityapur in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district, they added.

Meanwhile, a team of the Indian Navy joined the search for the aircraft and pilot Captain Jeet Satru, 35, a native of Patna.

The 19-member team of the Navy was brought in from Visakhapatnam, officials said.

On Wednesday, a six-member team of NDRF searched the reservoir of the dam for hours.

The reservoir was being searched after villagers claimed the aircraft crashed into it, Superintendent of Police (Seraikela-Kharsawan) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal said the last location of the aircraft was near Nimdih in Chandil sub-division as per the Air Traffic Control.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan, Shakeel Continue To Pile On The Runs In Rawalpindi
  3. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  3. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  4. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Collapses Due To Cardiac Arrest At Delhi Airport, CISF Officer's Quick CPR Saves Him | On Cam
  2. Kolkata Rape Outrage: Revisiting Hathras, Budaun And Sambhal
  3. Tripura: 10 Dead In Flood, Landslides; Over 32,000 People Moved To Safety
  4. Jharkhand: Body Of Trainee Pilot Found As Search Continues For Missing Aircraft
  5. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. Russia: Drone Attacks On Military Facility In Southern Region Spark Fire
  2. Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended
  3. Canada: 2 Major Freight Railroads Come To Full Stop Without New Labour Contracts
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. The Myth Of Bangladesh Economic Miracle
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan, Shakeel Continue To Pile On The Runs In Rawalpindi
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Extremely Disturbing', Says SC On Autopsy Timing, CBI Questions FIR Filing