Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

JD(U) Not To Join Union Council Of Ministers Again; All Well With BJP: Party National President

The decision not to join the Union government was taken by our leader Nitish Kumar who was then also the party’s national president, saidRajiv Ranjan Singh.

undefined
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 7:58 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers again, but rebuffed speculations of a rift with ally BJP asserting “all is well”.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, who addressed a press conference here, however, dismissed queries about Kumar’s absence at the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the terse remark “you should ask the chief minister”.

Related stories

North Bihar Rivers, Ganga In Spate, Nitish Kumar Inspects Amid Flood Threat

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Announces JD(U)'s Support To Jagdeep Dhankhar

While there has been no official word on the reason behind Kumar’s absence, sources close to the chief minister said he has excused himself citing post-Covid debility.

The septuagenarian, who had tested positive on July 25, interestingly, attended a function here, organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day, where he shared the dais with his cabinet colleagues, including senior BJP leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Tarkishore Prasad.

Lalan, who was regarded as a frontrunner by some for a ministerial berth from the JD(U) after RCP Singh’s resignation, clarified that the party wasn’t willing to have any representative in the Union Council of ministers. “We had decided in 2019, after the Lok Sabha polls, not to join the government at the Centre. We stick to that stand even now,” he said.

“The decision not to join the Union government was taken by our leader Nitish Kumar who was then also the party’s national president,” said Lalan. When pointed out that RCP became a minister in 2021, he shot back, “You should ask him (RCP) who was the national president at that time. He did not take anybody in the loop while arriving at the decision."

Lalan also sought to make light of the exit, from the party, of RCP Singh, who resigned from the Union cabinet recently after being denied another Rajya Sabha term. “He may have left the party only yesterday. But for long his body was in the party while his soul was elsewhere,” Lalan said, without elaborating.

The JD(U) national president, however, advised RCP, his predecessor, to “apply himself to wherever his heart, mind and soul lie, without engaging in diatribe against Nitish Kumar".“Nitish Kumar is the maalik (lord) of the JD(U). People like RCP or I get elected as the national president because of his benediction. But we must remember that we are just caretakers,” said Lalan.

RCP Singh quit the JD(U) on Saturday, hours after reports surfaced that the party sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers. Lalan, who is a Lok Sabha member, also said that he had no idea of the agenda of a meeting of party MPs called by the chief minister in the evening, saying, “I am coming here straight from the airport.”

He, however, asserted that the party’s ties with the BJP were not under stress and cited the JD(U)’s support for NDA candidates in the recent elections for President and Vice President as proof. “Our former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Basishtha Narayan Singh voted by reaching the polling centre in a wheelchair. There cannot be a stronger demonstration of our commitment to the BJP-led NDA,” said the JD(U) chief.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) Union Council Of Ministers JD(U) National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh NITI Aayog Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi National Handloom Day
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether