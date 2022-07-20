Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
National

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopened After Brief Closure Due To Mudslides In Ramban

Ramban Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Sen said heavy rains on early Wednesday morning led to mudslides and shooting stones in many areas. 

traffic open on Jammu-Srinagar highway. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI inputs.

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:10 am

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened on Wednesday following a brief blockade caused by mudslides at several places in Ramban district triggered by heavy rains, officials said. 

The blockade had brought hundreds of vehicles, including a convoy of Amarnath pilgrims, to a halt, they said. Ramban Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Sen said heavy rains on early Wednesday morning led to mudslides and shooting stones in many areas. 

However, men and machines were deployed soon and the highway was cleared of debris. The stranded vehicles have been allowed to proceed to their destinations, officials said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Jammu And Kashmir Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Mudslides And Floods Ramban District Amarnath Pilgrims Ramban Deputy Superintendent Of Police Pradeep Kumar Sen Shooting Stones
