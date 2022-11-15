Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Jammu: Bomb Squad Destroys 2 IEDs By Controlled Explosion Found Near Police Post

According to an official, the weight of each device was 500 grams and they were kept inside a black coloured backpack near the Phallian Mandal post in the Satwari area.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 9:22 am

Two improvised explosive devices found near a police post were destroyed on Tuesday in a controlled explosion on the outskirts of Jammu, an official said.

The weight of each device was 500 grams and they were kept inside a black coloured backpack near their Phallian Mandal post in the Satwari area, he said.

Late on Monday evening, a patrol team found the backpack following which the area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad called to examine it, the police official said.  

The squad found the two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with timers and later, they were destroyed in a controlled explosion around 12.25 am on Tuesday, the official said.

He said the timely detection of the IEDs, averted a major terror incident in Jammu.The official said a case has been registered and further investigation is on, and did not rule out the possibility of airdropping of the IEDs by a drone from across the border. 

Tags

National Jammu Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) Controlled Explosion Police Post Bomb Squad
