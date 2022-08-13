Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
J&K: Syed Salahuddin's Son, Bitta Karate’s Wife Among Four Officers Sacked

Jammu and Kashmir officials have dismissed four of its employees including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Syed Salahuddin, the head of separatist organization, Hizbul Mujahideen, operating in Kashmir. PTI file photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 1:25 pm

The Jammu & Kashmir government headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today sacked four senior government officers on charges of being involved in anti-national activities. One of them Assabah-Ul- Arjamand Khan is the wife of JKLF leader and former militant commander Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate. Mainstream political parties have condemned the move.

“Every citizen of India has his or her own rights. A son cannot be held responsible for his father or wife for her husband or a father for his son. Sad - that kinship is used as a justification to sack people. This simply is not good. In all humility I register my disagreement,” Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone said.

J&K Government has terminated these four senior officers under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

Those sacked are Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat( scientist-D in post-graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir), Majid Hussain Qadri, (Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir), Syed Abdul Mueed, (Manager IT, JKEDI) and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, (Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir)

Syed Abdul Mueed is the son of United Jehad Council chief Syed Saluhuddin while Assabah-Ul- Arjamand Khan is the wife of JKLF leader and former militant commander Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate. Assabh was a KAS officer.

The government claimed that Qadri, a  Senior Assistant Professor at the University of Kashmir has a long "association with terror organizations that includes LeT.” 

The government claimed that Mueed has been found to have a role in "three terror attacks on JKEDI complex at Sempora in Pampore and his presence in the Institution has increased sympathy with the secessionist forces."

The government spokesman said Khan has been found involved in providing false information for seeking a passport.

"She has been found to have links with foreign people who have been indexed by the Indian security and intelligence to be on the payrolls of the ISI. Her involvement in ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir has also been reported," the government claimed.

In May, the government terminated three officials including a senior professor of Chemistry at the University of Kashmir. Since July 2020, dozens of employees have been terminated by the administration.

National Jammu And Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin Article 311 Bitta Karate Terror-funding Cases
