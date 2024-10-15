Jaishankar In Pakistan Today For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years

Jaishankar's Visit To Pak: Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is the first high-level visit from India in years amid continuing strain in ties between the two neighbours. The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan. Both sides are learnt to have already ruled out any bilateral talks between Jaishankar and his Pakistan counterpart Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the SCO heads of government summit.