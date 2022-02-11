Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Muslim Students in Jaipur Protest After their college bars them from attending classes in 'Burqa and Hijab'

The incident in Rajasthan comes amidst an ongoing controversy surrounding 'Hijab' or headscarf being worn by Muslim students in Karnataka.

Muslim Students in Jaipur Protest After their college bars them from attending classes in 'Burqa and Hijab'
Representational Image From Karnataka Hijab Row

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 10:08 pm

The family members of around twelve Muslim girl students of a private college in Jaipur have raised objections and accused the college administration of stopping them to attend the classes in Hijab and insisting to wear a uniform.

The incident in Rajasthan comes amidst an ongoing controversy surrounding 'Hijab' or headscarf being worn by Muslim students in Karnataka. Since December last year students in a government college in Udupi have been protesting after the college administration did not allow them to attend classes, citing the college's dress code. Since then the state has seen protests and occasions where some other students wore saffron shawls in protest of the girls wearing hijab. The controversy has sparked a row with politicians also making statements.

The latest incident in Jaipur's Chaksu took place on Friday morning when 10-12 students at KD College, a private college, dressed in a burqa and hijab were stopped by the college administration from attending the classes. Following this, the parents of the girl students reached college and an argument between the students and the administration took place.

 "As soon as the police got to know about the tense situation, we reached the college campus and saw a student group and the administration having an altercation. We tried to pacify the situation by talking with the students, their parents and the college. We found that the girls were showing displeasure and were irked as the college administration had stopped them from entering classes in a 'burqa and hijab", Mradul Kachhawa, DCP south told Outlook.

"The college has told the police that there is a uniform code which is followed by everyone and the girls are allowed to wear uniform only. As of now we have made the peace between the two groups, but we will keep a vigil on the situation", added Kacchawa.

According to the girl students, this is for the first time that the administration has told them not to wear the hijab and burqa. "I have been attending this college for the last two years and no one stopped me from wearing Burqa and hijab. But today this was the first time administration stopped me and some other students from attending the classes", a student of BA II year told Outlook.

"We will continue to wear Hijab and Burqa, like we used to before", she added  

Reacting to the allegation of college students and their parents the college management told the media that there is a dress code and everyone is supposed to follow that. "We are not against Hijab but a group of girls wanted to attend the classes in a burqa. And it is for the first time that they had come in a burqa.  We cannot allow this to happen. There is a proper dress code that everyone follows. They can carry on with Hijab but burqa is not allowed", Rajendra Sharma, Director of KD College told Outlook.  

"The matter has been solved as we had a discussion with students and their parents", Sharma added.

Tags

National Hijab Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Hijab Row Hijab Wearing Students Hijab Controversy Jaipur Rajasthan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

Speaker Patro Shocked At Rijiju's Statement On Odisha Legislation Council Resolution

CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari

COVID-19: 3,976 New Cases In Karnataka, 41 Deaths

Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri