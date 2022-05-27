Friday, May 27, 2022
J&K: Security Force Kills 4 Lashkar-e-Toiba Militants In Two Encounters In Pulwama And Srinagar

Two ultras who were were trapped in the cordon in Pulwama who were responsible for killing TV artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam district a day earlier while two others were killed in Srinagar encounter.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 27 May 2022 9:11 am

Four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, including two who were involved in killing a female TV artist, were killed in two separate encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

An encounter broke out at Aganhanzipora locality in Awantipora area of Pulwama district late on Thursday night,  a police spokesman said. 

He said two ultras,  who were responsible for killing TV artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam district a day earlier,  were trapped in the cordon. 

"Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted. 

Another encounter broke out in Soura area of Srinagar city where two LeT ultras were shot dead, the police said. 

"10 #terrorists including 3 from JeM & 7 from LeT #terror outfits killed in 3 days in #Kashmir valley. Heinous #murder case of late Ambreen bhat solved in 24 hours," Kumar said in another tweet. 

