J-K Highway Closed For Traffic, Over 200 Vehicles Stranded

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to a landslip in Ramban district, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded.

The highway also witnessed fresh snowfall at several places. The landslip took place in Sherbibi area of the district, which also witnessed heavy rains, officials said.

"The road damaged near Sherbibi on Jammu-Srinagar highway and restoration work is about to start", traffic police said on X. Over 200 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

They said work is on to reopen the highway for traffic but incessant rains in the Ramban-Banihal sector were proving to be an impediment. The traffic police advised people to avoid journey on the highway till the weather improves and the road is clear.