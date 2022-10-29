J-K: 1 Killed, 6 People Trapped In A Landslide At Power Project Tunnel

One person was killed and six others got trapped in a landslide at a power project tunnel in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. A JCB driver was killed and several others are under the debris.



The incident occurred at the Ratle power project construction site where a team of rescuers are present, according to NDTV.

A rescue operation is underway with the police force present on the ground.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed a rescue team of six people also got trapped under the debris.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris," he told news agency ANI.





(more details awaited)