Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J-K: 1 Killed, 6 People Trapped In A Landslide At Power Project Tunnel

The incident occurred at the Ratle power project construction site where a team of rescuers are present, according to media reports.

Landslide in Shimla
Landslide. (Representative image) Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 8:52 pm

One person was killed and six others got trapped in a landslide at a power project tunnel in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. A JCB driver was killed and several others are under the debris.

The incident occurred at the Ratle power project construction site where a team of rescuers are present, according to NDTV. 

A rescue operation is underway with the police force present on the ground.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed a rescue team of six people also got trapped under the debris.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris," he told news agency ANI.



(more details awaited)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Landslide Rattle Power Project Rattle Tunnel
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

50 Years Of Arunachal Pradesh: Glimpses Of The Celebrations

50 Years Of Arunachal Pradesh: Glimpses Of The Celebrations

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child