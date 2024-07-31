Iron In The Soul: Where Do We Draw The Line With 'Flawed' Artists?

Well, apparently it can happen with creative people. I know writers and artists, poets and musicians are supposed to be made of many people (as much as any of us), contain multitude of personalities, are flawed and frail. In many cases, the creative juices are unleashed because they are dysfunctional. We do give them a lot of leeway. ‘Enfant terrible’ is a badge of creativity in their world. We allow them many transgressions, many infidelities and misdemeanours, dress outrageously at red carpets or not wear anything at all, be irascible and insulting in public to lesser mortals, have anger management issues, be mean and petty (as apparently Nobel winner and bohemian writer Doris Lessing was, as alleged by her adopted daughter and author Jenny Diski, or poet Philip Larkin was, as alleged by everyone he met), be philanderers and femme fatales, do drugs and crash fast cars, and in some cases, cut their own ears. What kind of rockstar are you if you haven’t been to a rahab! So many times we ourselves have put drunks into cabs after parties, saying, ‘Yeh toh kavi aadmi hai’ (he is a poet).