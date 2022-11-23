Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Irani Slams Kejriwal Over Satyendar Jain Taking Massage By 'Rapist' Video

In videos that surfaced recently, Jain was purportedly seen getting a massage in his prison cell inside Tihar jail.  

Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 10:45 pm

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that his jailed minister Satyendar Jain was taking service of a "rapist" in Tihar prison.  

In videos that surfaced recently, Jain was purportedly seen getting a massage in his prison cell inside Tihar jail.  

It was claimed by sources that the person seen massaging Jain in his prison cell was accused of raping a minor.  

People of Delhi are awaiting with hope strengthening of facilities for women and improvement in their lives, she said, and added "but the leaders and ministers of Kejriwal are committing  the biggest sin in view of women upliftment by taking services of a rapist in jail."

Campaigning for BJP's MCD poll candidate in Rajendra Nagar, Irani alleged "although Kejriwal has not completely realised the dream of poor people for electricity supply, his corrupt minister in jail is comfortably watches TV in jail."

Videos that purportedly showed Jain taking a massage also showed a TV inside his prison cell, and showed the minister taking visitors in his cell.  

People in Delhi do not have clean drinking water but Kejriwal's minister is "minting money" in the jail, Irani alleged.  

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman who is currently lodged in Tihar jail on several charges of fraud, had recently alleged paying Rs 10 crore to Jain for protection inside jail.

Related stories

Gandhi's Family Gave Nothing Except 'Deceit' To Amethi: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani Questions Presence Of Certain People In Rahul-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra

BJP Protest In Chhattisgarh: CM Asks Smriti Irani To Speak On Past Incidents, Crime Graph In UP

Irani said that the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are important not only for Delhi but also for the country.  

Voting for 250 wards of MCD will be held on December 4.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Smriti Irani Satyendar Jain Money Laundering Politics Political Criticism Smriti Irani New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nepal Election: Nepali Congress Coalition Heading Towards Victory, Show Trends

Nepal Election: Nepali Congress Coalition Heading Towards Victory, Show Trends

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far