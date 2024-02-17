INSAT-3DS Launch: ISRO's Key Meteorological Observation Satellite To Lift Off Today | Know More

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS at around 5:30 pm on Saturday. As per ISRO, the satellite is "designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning, with state-of-the-art payloads."

The mission, in which the meteorological satellite is on-board a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, aims to provide continuity of services to the existing operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR for enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning.