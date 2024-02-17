INSAT-3DS Launch: ISRO's Key Meteorological Observation Satellite To Lift Off Today | Know More

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS at around 5:30 pm on Saturday. As per ISRO, the satellite is "designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning, with state-of-the-art payloads."
The mission, in which the meteorological satellite is on-board a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, aims to provide continuity of services to the existing operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR for enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning.
With the above mentioned objectives, the mission also eyes providing Satellite aided Research and Rescue Services.
The 27.5 hour mission countdown commenced at 2.30 pm on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's for the launch scheduled later this evening at the pre-fixed time of 5.35 pm from the second launch pad.
About ISRO's INSAT-3DS Satellite
INSAT-3DS Satellite is a follow-on mission of Third Generation Meteorological Satellite from Geostationary Orbit. GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), as per information given on isro.gov.in.
"It is designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The satellite will augment the Meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites. Indian Industries have significantly contributed to the making of the Satellite," isro.gov.in says.
The three stage rocket, with a cryogenic upper stage, after a flight of about 20 minutes, is expected to separate the INSAT, weighing 2,274 kgs, from the GSLV rocket, to be placed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.
The 51.7 metre tall rocket, would carry imager payloads, sounder payloads, data relay transponders, Satellite aided Search and Rescue transponders to study the cloud properties, fog, rainfall, snow cover, snow depth, fire, smoke, land and ocean, the space agency said.