Indian Navy Commissions Survey Vessel INS Sandhayak Today | What Do We Know About It?

The Indian Navy commissioned its latest survey vessel, INS Sandhayak, at the Naval Dockyard in Vizag on Saturday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Admiral R Hari Kumar, the chief of the naval staff.

"The event will mark the formal induction into the Navy of the first of four survey vessel (large) ships under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata," a Navy spokesperson said.

The newly commissioned naval vessel is expected to strengthen the force's surveillance repertoire in the strategic waterways. This current INS Sandhayak is a result of an extensive transformation of the erstwhile Sandhayak, which was decommissioned in 2021.