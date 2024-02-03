National

Indian Navy Commissions Survey Vessel INS Sandhayak Today | What Do We Know About It?

INS Sandhayak, the first in a series of four Survey Vessel (Large) ships, is expected to strengthen the Indian Navy's surveillance repertoire in the strategic waterways.

Outlook Web Desk

February 3, 2024

Indian Navy's INS Sandhayak (J-18) X/ @NewsIADN

The Indian Navy commissioned its latest survey vessel, INS Sandhayak, at the Naval Dockyard in Vizag on Saturday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Admiral R Hari Kumar, the chief of the naval staff.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command will be among the distinguished guests to grace the occasion.

"The event will mark the formal induction into the Navy of the first of four survey vessel (large) ships under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata," a Navy spokesperson said.

The newly commissioned naval vessel is expected to strengthen the force's surveillance repertoire in the strategic waterways. This current INS Sandhayak is a result of an extensive transformation of the erstwhile Sandhayak, which was decommissioned in 2021.

Here’s a brief account of the Indian Navy’s survey vessel INS Sandhayak.

What is INS Sandhayak?

INS Sandhayak is known to be the first in a series of four Survey Vessel (Large) ships being constructed at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

What is the objective of the survey vessel?

Besides determining navigational channels and routes, the fundamental objective of commissioning the ship is to conduct extensive coastal and deep-water Hydrographic Surveys for Port and Harbour approaches.

What are the special features?

One of the most significant features include the advantage of having an operational zone that extends up to maritime limits, covering the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and extended continental shelf. Moreover, the vessel is also equipped to gather oceanographic and geophysical data, serving both defence and civil applications.

It has been reported that the ship is also designed to offer limited defence capabilities and serve as a hospital ship during wartime or emergencies.

The stae-of-the art naval vessel is also known have cutting-edge hydrographic tools, including a Data Acquisition and Processing System, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Vehicle, DGPS Long-range positioning systems, and Digital side-scan sonar. 

Measuring 110 meters in length and displacing 3400 tons, INS Sandhayak has an indigenous content of over 80 per cent by cost.  

