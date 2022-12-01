Friday, Dec 02, 2022
IndiGo launches digital e-logbook for pilots

IndiGo launches digital e-logbook for pilots

Pilot flight data will be transferred directly to aviation regulator DGCA by IndiGo's digital e-logbook.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:48 pm

No-frills airline IndiGo has launched a digital e-logbook for pilots and the facility will allow the transfer of pilots' flight data directly to aviation regulator DGCA.

In a release on Thursday, IndiGo said it has become the first Indian airline to launch a digital e-logbook for pilots.

"In collaboration with DGCA, the e-logbook will provide direct flight data transfer service to pilots from IndiGo systems to eGCA logbooks, effective December 1, 2022," it said.

eGCA is an online platform for various processes under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

With the automated process, the flying hours entered in eGCA e-logbook will have the consistency of data and format for all the stakeholders, which will increase safety and efficiency in operations.

"This will also offer real-time availability of flying hours data for pilots in compliance with rule 67A of Aircraft rules, and enable data accuracy and timely submission of issuance, renewals, and endorsement of licenses by removal of multi-layer data validation.

"This process will allow pilots to devote more time towards their skill enhancement and improve quality of life by freeing up time required for work manual log filling," the release said.

