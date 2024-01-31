India’s Gender Budget Promise Stagnates At 5% Of Total Expenditure

The gender budget allocation in the pink budget of 2018 was Rs 121,961 crore – only five percent of the total budget. The numbers have almost stayed similar for subsequent years – with only 4.9 per cent of the previous fiscal’s budget (2023-24) allocated towards the gender component.

Although gender has been a component of the Union Budget since 2005 and successive governments have attempted to incorporate either schemes or measures that are gender-responsive, activists and researchers say that the whole gender-responsive budgeting method adopted by India needs a revisit to achieve the gender equality we are looking for.

Ahead of the presentation of the interim budget 2024-25 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here are some important observations from the previous gender budgets of the present government.