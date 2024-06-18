National

Indian Worker Dies In Maldives

An Indian worker died after he collapsed during maintenance work on a major bridge in the Maldivian capital, police said Tuesday, the second worksite accident in the country involving an Indian national since May.

The police only identified the deceased as an Indian national but did not disclose any further details.

According to the news portal Sun.mv, the worker collapsed during the repair work he was carrying out on the Sinamale’ Bridge on Monday night after he got dizzy.

He was taken to a private hospital in Hulhumale’ but he was already dead when he was brought in, the police said, quoting hospital authorities as saying.

The Sinamale’ Bridge links Male’ City to Hulhule’ – where the Velana International Airport is located – and to suburban Hulhumale’ and maintenance work on the bridge is being carried out by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), Sun.mv said.

Earlier on May 3, a 30-year-old Indian worker, injured during a dredging incident, died near here.

Police had then said the Indian youth was injured while aboard a dredger at Hulhumale’ lagoon but did not reveal any further information.

Local media reports said the incident was under further investigation by the police and highlighted the failure to adhere to proper safety standards.

According to the Indian embassy in the Maldives, the Indian expatriate community in the country has an approximate strength of 27,000. They have a strong presence in the health and education sector. There are Indian unskilled workers and most of them are engaged in the construction sector.

