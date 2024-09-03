Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea, Search On For 3 Crew Members

"Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel," the Coast Guard said in a statement.