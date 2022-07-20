Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
India's Covid Vaccination Drive Big On Speed And Scale: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi made the remarks while responding to a tweet by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, congratulating the Prime Minister for the milestone of 200 crore Covid vaccine doses having been administered in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 3:34 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 is big on speed and scale, and noted that people have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner.

Modi made the remarks while responding to a tweet by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, congratulating the Prime Minister for the milestone of 200 crore Covid vaccine doses having been administered in India.

"Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” Gates said in a tweet.

Responding to him, Modi said India's vaccination drive against the viral disease is big on speed and scale.

It has been powered by the collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors and nurses, he added.

"At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner," the prime minister said.

