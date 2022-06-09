Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
India's 'Bio Economy' Grew By 8 Times In Last 8 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the last eight years the number of start-ups in the country has increased from a few hundreds to over 70,000.

PM Narendra Modi PTI photo

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:08 pm

India's 'bio economy' has grown eight times in the last eight years and has reached USD 80 billion from USD 10 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that the country is not too far from reaching the league of top 10 countries in the global ecosystem of biotech.

Addressing the Biotech Startup Expo after inaugurating the two-day event here, the prime minister said in the last eight years, the number of start-ups in the country has increased from a few hundreds to over 70,000.

Modi observed that these 70,000 start-ups are established in about 60 different industries.

Trust in the skill and innovation of our IT professionals in the world is at its new peak, he said.

Modi said Biotech Startup Expo 2022 will strengthen the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' movement in the biotech sector.

(with inouts from PTI)

